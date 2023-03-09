An Eastern Carolina animal shelter director is retiring after a puppy was controversially euthanized

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven-Pamlico Animal Service Center is looking for a new leader. Its previous director retired after Fred, a pit mix, was euthanized.

“Basically, boiled down to a small group of animals that are euthanasia eligible to try to make room for the new ones that are coming in and Fred was amongst that group of about 7 dogs. Unfortunately, the sheriff was not contacted by our staff ahead of time to retrieve Fred and save him and I wish that that’ve happened,” Craven County Health Director, Scott Harrelson says.

Fred first made headlines back in January when Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes posted on social media about his rescue.

Hughes says despite being told that Fred had found a forever home, it was later revealed that the dog was euthanized instead.

Other area shelter leaders say the loss of trust is problematic in the community.

Colonial Capital Humane Society President, Amy Burdulis, “They’re there for a resource for our citizens, and if they don’t have that resource then they don’t know what to do and the Humane Society can only do so much.”

Now, with an upcoming change in leadership at the Craven-Pamlico Animal Service Center, Hughes and others hope trust can be restored.

Hughes issued a statement saying, “I am hopeful Fred’s story will not go unnoticed, that his euthanasia will bring forth much needed positive outcomes for the animals remaining at Craven-Pamlico Animal Shelter and overall positive changes at our county shelter.”

“To get better leadership and to move the county animal shelter away from the Health Department to the Sheriff’s Department so that Animal Protective Services and the county shelter can work together.”

Harrelson says the county is making progressive steps in ensuring the health and safety of all animals and encourages anyone who doubts to come take a look.

