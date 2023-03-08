WITN hosts American Red Cross Spring blood drive
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The American Red Cross is giving donors the opportunity to come together and give back as a community.
The blood drive will be held at the WITN studio on Arlington Boulevard in Greenville on March 22 from 9a.m. to 2p.m. A $10 visa prepaid card will be given with each donation by email.
Click Here to pre-register.
The American Red Cross WITN blood drive is sponsored by Timothy Sawyer State Farm.
