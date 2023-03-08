Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

WITN hosts American Red Cross Spring blood drive

The American Red Cross is giving donors the opportunity to come together and give back as a...
The American Red Cross is giving donors the opportunity to come together and give back as a community.(American Red Cross)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The American Red Cross is giving donors the opportunity to come together and give back as a community.

The blood drive will be held at the WITN studio on Arlington Boulevard in Greenville on March 22 from 9a.m. to 2p.m. A $10 visa prepaid card will be given with each donation by email.

Click Here to pre-register.

The American Red Cross WITN blood drive is sponsored by Timothy Sawyer State Farm.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurice Greene
Ayden Crips member gets 14 year sentence
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America
Pitt County arrest
Man arrested in connection to attempted murder in Pitt County
The Greenville man won a $504,104 Cash 5 jackpot.
Greenville man wins $504,104 Cash 5 jackpot
Davonn Doggett
Man leads troopers on three-county high-speed chase

Latest News

-
2023 Greenville-Pitt Senior Games open for registration
Pamlico County Water Department responds to large water leak.
Part of Pamlico County under boil water advisory following water leak
Fuquan Banks
POLICE: Man arrested after leading police on high-speed chase
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
‘Heavy hearts’: Mayor identifies Lake City natives killed in Mexico kidnapping