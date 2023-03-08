Teacher of the Week - Kim Lunde

WINTERVILLE , N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for March 8 is Kim Lunde.

Lunde is an art teacher at Ridgewood Elementary School.

She has led school beautification projects including painting murals on the walls of the school and rock painting to help beautify the school landscape.

Lunde helps make sure that student art is recognized in and around Pitt County by submitting student artwork to the art museum, the mall, county fair, and other areas in the county.

She also leads after school art programs where staff can meet to help develop positive staff relationships.

The individual who nominated Lunde wrote:

“Mrs. Lunde’s love for her students and her profession is evident each and every day. Mrs. Lunde puts her heart and soul into her teaching. She consistently uses art to support not only academic learning, but as a therapeutic modality as well. She takes the time to consult with staff to understand the individual learning styles of students with special needs in order to engage with them in a way that helps them be their best and be included. She has a positive demeanor and is the true epitome of what an excellent teacher is.”

Congratulations Mrs. Lunde!

Every week during the school year, WITN recognizes a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

