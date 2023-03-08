Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Teacher of the Week - Kim Lunde

TEACHER OF THE WEEK: KIMBERLY LUNDE
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTERVILLE , N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for March 8 is Kim Lunde.

Lunde is an art teacher at Ridgewood Elementary School.

She has led school beautification projects including painting murals on the walls of the school and rock painting to help beautify the school landscape.

Lunde helps make sure that student art is recognized in and around Pitt County by submitting student artwork to the art museum, the mall, county fair, and other areas in the county.

She also leads after school art programs where staff can meet to help develop positive staff relationships.

The individual who nominated Lunde wrote:

“Mrs. Lunde’s love for her students and her profession is evident each and every day. Mrs. Lunde puts her heart and soul into her teaching. She consistently uses art to support not only academic learning, but as a therapeutic modality as well. She takes the time to consult with staff to understand the individual learning styles of students with special needs in order to engage with them in a way that helps them be their best and be included. She has a positive demeanor and is the true epitome of what an excellent teacher is.”

Congratulations Mrs. Lunde!

Every week during the school year, WITN recognizes a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurice Greene
Ayden Crips member gets 14 year sentence
Pitt County arrest
Man arrested in connection to attempted murder in Pitt County
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America
The Greenville man won a $504,104 Cash 5 jackpot.
Greenville man wins $504,104 Cash 5 jackpot
Davonn Doggett
Man leads troopers on three-county high-speed chase

Latest News

TEACHER OF THE WEEK: KIMBERLY LUNDE
TEACHER OF THE WEEK: KIMBERLY LUNDE
Craven CC hosts Career & College Promise information session next week
Elizabeth City State University
ESCU and PSA Airlines deepen partnership, $30,000 for scholarships and events
Violence in schools increases in NC.
Report shows school violence increases across the state