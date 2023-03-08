Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Winter making a comeback; Rain chance Friday

Frost Advisory: A Frost Advisory will be in effect from 1am to 8am Thursday morning for most of eastern NC outside of the immediate coastal areas. Light winds and clear skies will allow the temps to fall into the low to mid 30s by sunrise Thursday. Be sure to get your plants inside and cover any of those early season shoots that have been popping up over the last 2 weeks.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) After chilly upper 30s at sunrise, highs make it to the 50s Wednesday thanks to plenty of sunshine. Fire danger is still elevated but not quite as high as it was on Tuesday. The next few mornings continue to look cold with a better chance of frost, especially around sunrise Thursday. Clouds may increase just enough Friday morning to keep frost away. Unlike the past few rounds of cold weather, there’s no sign of a big warm-up coming. Temperatures stay cool into the weekend.

Our next rain chance arrives on Friday as a developing low brings the chance of rain from Friday afternoon through sunrise Saturday. Saturday is looking dry, but windy if you’re headed to Emerald Isle for the St. Patrick’s Day Festival. Another round of light rain looks to arrive Sunday night into Monday morning. Most will end up with around a half-inch of rain combined through both rounds.

Wednesday

Sunny, cool and breezy. High near 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Wednesday Night - Frost Advisory

Clear and cold with frost likely after midnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 4 to 8 mph.

Thursday

Sunny along with a few clouds. High around 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday

Overcast with rain showers at times. High near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.