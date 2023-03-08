Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Cooler Air Here to Stay

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) Frost advisory or no frost advisory, you’ll probably see frost Thursday morning as temperatures start even lower than Wednesday morning. The wind dies down overnight allowing a layer of ice to form on outside surfaces. Cover or bring any plants inside to protect them. A few spots close to the Virginia line may see temperatures hit 32°F. Thursday afternoon will be a few degrees higher and a few extra clouds arriving too. Thicker clouds Friday morning should keep the frost away for most.

Rain starts to arrive Friday afternoon. Showers will be scattered and not very heavy. We’ll get wet, but we won’t see any impressive rainfall totals with this system. Showers could still be in the area for first pitch of Game 1 against Liberty at ECU. Rain will be on the way out, though. Less than a quarter of an inch is expected with this first round. It’ll be a cool and windy Saturday if you’re headed to the Emerald Isle St. Patrick’s Day festival. More rain arrives Sunday afternoon likely impacting Game 3 against Liberty. Rain continues into Monday with the chance of a brief warm-up.

Coldest weather is still ahead of us. We go from talking about frost to a freeze by the middle of next week. Morning temperatures in the 20s aren’t out of the question.

Wednesday Night - Frost Advisory

Clear skies. Frost likely, protect plants. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.

Thursday

Plentiful sunshine. High near 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday

Overcast with rain showers at times. High 56F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Saturday

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High around 55F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

