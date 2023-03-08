Rail staging area catches fire in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials in one Eastern Carolina city say that a fire broke out involving railroad crossties.

Morehead City Fire-EMS say they were called to a rail staging area near Arthur Farm Road and Narron Business Drive Tuesday night around 8:30 P.M.

Officials said that the fire involved railroad crossties and that heavy equipment was needed to move he material located under high-voltage power lines.

MCFD was helped by Norfolk Southern Railroad.

The fire department says that the cause of the fire is unknown.

