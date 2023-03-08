Advertise With Us
Rail staging area catches fire in Morehead City

The fire was located near Arthur Farm Road and Narron Business Drive.
The fire was located near Arthur Farm Road and Narron Business Drive.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:14 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Officials in one Eastern Carolina city say that a fire broke out involving railroad crossties.

Morehead City Fire-EMS say they were called to a rail staging area near Arthur Farm Road and Narron Business Drive Tuesday night around 8:30 P.M.

Officials said that the fire involved railroad crossties and that heavy equipment was needed to move he material located under high-voltage power lines.

MCFD was helped by Norfolk Southern Railroad.

The fire department says that the cause of the fire is unknown.

