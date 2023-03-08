POLICE: Two Kinston men nabbed after chase with stolen vehicle

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two Kinston men are in jail after leading police on a chase Wednesday with a stolen car.

Kinston police say the driver did not stop when they tried to pull him over on Vernon Avenue for a fake registration and illegal window tint.

The men led police down Old Asphalt Road in the Rivermont Community. Officers say the chase ended when the driver lost control and the car struck a tree.

Both men attempted to run away but police were able to arrest them quickly.

The driver, Caleb Sexton, has been charged with felony flee to elude arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting a public officer and numerous other traffic violations. The 28-year-old Sexton also had an existing warrant for a felony probation violation.

Passenger James Hill. 48, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, resisting a public officer, as well as existing warrants for multiple felony probation violations, defraud drug or alcohol test, and obtaining property by false pretense.

No one was injured as a result of the chase.

