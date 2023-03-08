POLICE: Man arrested after leading police on high-speed chase

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man has been arrested on multiple charges after a police chase.

Goldsboro Police say they saw a gray SUV in near the 800 block of US 70 E that they believed was connected to a call from March 6th about an unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Police say they determined that the driver of the car was Fuquan Banks and that he had an active arrest warrant.

Officers say when they tried to pull over the driver that the traffic stop turning into a pursuit as Banks drove down US 70 W at over 100 mph at certain times.

Police say the chase continued into Johnston County where with the help of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office Banks was stopped after stop sticks were placed on the ground disabling tires on the car.

Officers say the chase ended in the 4400 block of Buffalo Road in Selma where the car and Banks ended up in a ditch.

Deputies with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Goldsboro Police Department say they took Banks into custody without any further issues.

Banks was charged with felony flee to elude arrest, driving while licensed revoked, careless and reckless driving, and stop sign violation.

In addition to those charges Banks was served warrants for driving while impaired, civil revocation of driver’s license, discharge of firearm in city limits, fictitious information to officer, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Banks was given a $17,500 secured bond and has a court appearance scheduled for April 3rd.

