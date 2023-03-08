Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Police investigating body found in home with more than 60 cats inside

Police in West Virginia say they found a man’s body along with more than 60 cats inside a home...
Police in West Virginia say they found a man’s body along with more than 60 cats inside a home on Monday.(claudio.arnese via Canva)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - West Virginia authorities are investigating a man’s death after his body was found in an area home.

According to the Nitro Police Department, a family member called officers regarding a loved one who they haven’t heard from in weeks.

Police said they went to the man’s home to perform a welfare check and that’s when they found his body.

Officers said during their search of the property, they also found more than 60 cats inside the home.

Nitro Police Chief Chris Fleming said 60 to 70 cats were found with several of the animals dead.

The team said they do not suspect any foul play when it comes to the man’s death, but they are working with the medical examiner’s office to confirm how he died.

The police department did not immediately identify the man or release any further information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The head-on crash happened Friday night.
Greenville man killed in head-on crash
Davonn Doggett
Man leads troopers on three-county high-speed chase
Traffic stop discovered firearms and drugs processions in Edgecombe County
Edgecombe County deputies arrest men on drugs, weapons charges
Audrey & Ardrie White
Father wants death penalty for man accused of killing son & ex-wife
John Bragg II
Construction fraud suspect nabbed by Beaufort police; more victims possible

Latest News

FILE - Rioters are seen at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Tucker Carlson amplifies Jan. 6 lies with GOP-provided video
FILE - Rupert Murdoch introduces Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the Herman Kahn Award...
Fox Chair Murdoch says 2020 election was fair: court filings
FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows the inside of the summit crater...
Eruption at Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano stops after 61 days
The eruption at Kilauea Volcano's summit has paused after 61 days of volcanic activity.
Kilauea's eruption pauses after 61 days