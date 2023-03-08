Advertise With Us
Paschal steps down as Riverside-Martin head football coach

Knights will hold search for new coach
Brian Paschal - Riverside Football Head Coach
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Riverside-Martin head football coach Brian Paschal has stepped down. He informed the school on Tuesday and addressed his team on Wednesday morning.

He was the head coach for two seasons with the Knights after being hired in July of 2021.

Paschal has been a teacher and a coach for three decades.

Riverside-Martin will be searching for a new coach and will be accepting applications for the job. They tell us they hope to have the new coach in place by June.

“We are very thankful for the time Coach Paschal was with us at Riverside. We will miss his leadership and enthusiasm for our students,” says Riverside-Martin athletic director Phillip Woodard, “We hope to start soon collecting applications for the next Riverside football coach.

