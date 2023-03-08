Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Opioid-related deaths on the rise in children, study says

According to a study published Wednesday in the journal Pediatrics, 731 children under the age...
According to a study published Wednesday in the journal Pediatrics, 731 children under the age of five died in a drug-related death from 2005 through 2018.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:45 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The number of children in the U.S. who have died from opioid overdoses is on the rise.

According to a study published Wednesday in the journal Pediatrics, 731 children under the age of five died in a drug-related death from 2005 through 2018.

Researchers say some of these deaths came from the use of over-the-counter medications, but the majority of these fatal poisonings were from opioids.

The study does not say how these children were able to get their hands on the drugs but does note that more than 40% of them were accidental overdoses.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurice Greene
Ayden Crips member gets 14 year sentence
Pitt County arrest
Man arrested in connection to attempted murder in Pitt County
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America
The Greenville man won a $504,104 Cash 5 jackpot.
Greenville man wins $504,104 Cash 5 jackpot
Davonn Doggett
Man leads troopers on three-county high-speed chase

Latest News

Camp Lejeune wildfire
Large brush fire burning at Camp Lejeune
Wreckage from a small plane is seen in Lake Hartridge, Florida, on Tuesday.
4 killed when 2 small planes collide over Florida lake
TEACHER OF THE WEEK: KIMBERLY LUNDE
TEACHER OF THE WEEK: KIMBERLY LUNDE
FILE - A Tesla logo is seen on a vehicle on display in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023....
US investigates Tesla for steering wheels that can fall off