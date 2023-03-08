Advertise With Us
North Carolina Senate advances House riot penalties

Photographer: Maggie Brown
Photographer: Maggie Brown × 1 / 3 The entrance to the North Carolina Legislative building in downtown Raleigh where the NC General Assembly meets. Photo taken August 17, 2018.((Source: Maggie Brown |WRAL))
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -Legislation from the North Carolina House that would toughen punishments for violent protests has now cleared a Senate committee.

A judiciary panel voted on Tuesday to recommend the bill, which came in response to 2020 demonstrations over racial injustice and unrest that led to some rioting and looting.

House Speaker Tim Moore is shepherding the bill, a version of which passed the General Assembly two years ago but was vetoed by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

Republican seat gains in the fall and some bipartisan support for the bill in the House raises the possibility of an override should Cooper veto it again.

