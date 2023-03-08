North Carolina Senate advances House riot penalties

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -Legislation from the North Carolina House that would toughen punishments for violent protests has now cleared a Senate committee.

A judiciary panel voted on Tuesday to recommend the bill, which came in response to 2020 demonstrations over racial injustice and unrest that led to some rioting and looting.

House Speaker Tim Moore is shepherding the bill, a version of which passed the General Assembly two years ago but was vetoed by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

Republican seat gains in the fall and some bipartisan support for the bill in the House raises the possibility of an override should Cooper veto it again.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.