NC Department of Adult Correction holds job fair in Pitt County

North Carolina Department of Corrections hiring event.
North Carolina Department of Corrections hiring event.(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The North Carolina Department of Adult Correction hosted a hiring event at Pitt Community College Tuesday.

Representatives say openings are available at facilities and work locations statewide for many positions including correctional officers, nursing, behavioral health, maintenance and food service positions.

Sign-on bonuses of up to $10,000 were also available for some jobs.

Many candidates applied for open positions before attending the hiring event, so they were able to take part in same-day interviews and job offers at the event.

Tracy Lee, NC Department of Correction says, “We are a brand new cabinet agency and we are young. We’re energized and we want to serve the people as best we can and make sure that the public is safe.”

There were at least 25 job offers handed out Tuesday, with 140 applicants.

Those who were unable to attend are asked to contact a recruiter on the North Carolina Department of Corrections website to schedule a virtual interview.

