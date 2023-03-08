Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Mental Toughness Monday’s have pushed Farmville Central to the state final for fifth straight season

State finals tickets on sale Wednesday at 10 AM
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Farmville Central boys basketball will again play for a state title this weekend. It’s their 5th straight trip to the state final. They had their press conference Tuesday morning. Tickets go on sale for fans Wednesday at 10 AM. The Jags play Reidsville on Saturday at 2:30 PM at the Dean Smith Center at UNC. They credit their mental toughness for getting them there after getting in a three-score, second half hole in the regional final.

“Mental toughness Monday you know we run sprints the whole practice. After every drill no water. You know we get water maybe two times in the practice,” says Farmville Central senior Jah Short, “Just run, scrimmage, and prepare for the games.”

“Tough, tough, tough day to be a Farmville Central basketball player,” says head coach Larry Williford, “I told them we were built for this. We were built for this right here for adversity. I’m just proud of how they stepped up. You play the next play. I thought from that point on we just kept going up, up, up, up.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The head-on crash happened Friday night.
Greenville man killed in head-on crash
Davonn Doggett
Man leads troopers on three-county high-speed chase
Traffic stop discovered firearms and drugs processions in Edgecombe County
Edgecombe County deputies arrest men on drugs, weapons charges
Audrey & Ardrie White
Father wants death penalty for man accused of killing son & ex-wife
John Bragg II
Construction fraud suspect nabbed by Beaufort police; more victims possible

Latest News

Pepsi Sports Spotlight Taylor Batten West Craven senior pitcher
Sports Spotlight: West Craven’s Batten throws perfect game, Eagles believe first in school history
Mitchell makes first team all-conference, honorable mention All-American
ECU football players Mitchell, C.J. Johnson at NFL Combine this weekend
ECU baseball opens LeClair Classic with huge win over Indiana
9th ranked ECU baseball topples Georgetown
The playoff pairings for the 2018 football playoffs have been released. (Source: NCHSAA)
NCHSAA announces state basketball championship times and locations