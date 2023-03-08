Mental Toughness Monday’s have pushed Farmville Central to the state final for fifth straight season

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Farmville Central boys basketball will again play for a state title this weekend. It’s their 5th straight trip to the state final. They had their press conference Tuesday morning. Tickets go on sale for fans Wednesday at 10 AM. The Jags play Reidsville on Saturday at 2:30 PM at the Dean Smith Center at UNC. They credit their mental toughness for getting them there after getting in a three-score, second half hole in the regional final.

“Mental toughness Monday you know we run sprints the whole practice. After every drill no water. You know we get water maybe two times in the practice,” says Farmville Central senior Jah Short, “Just run, scrimmage, and prepare for the games.”

“Tough, tough, tough day to be a Farmville Central basketball player,” says head coach Larry Williford, “I told them we were built for this. We were built for this right here for adversity. I’m just proud of how they stepped up. You play the next play. I thought from that point on we just kept going up, up, up, up.”

