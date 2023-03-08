Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Large brush fire burning at Camp Lejeune

Camp Lejeune wildfire Courtesy Steve Craddock
Camp Lejeune wildfire Courtesy Steve Craddock(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Camp Lejeune base firefighters are working to contain a large brush fire along Marines Road on Camp Lejeune that began Tuesday afternoon and has burned approximately 3,500 acres of woodland so far.

There have been no reports of any infrastructure damage, and the fire is not expected to leave the base.

No evacuations have been ordered.

Base officials are expecting dense smoke conditions to remain throughout the night and during Wednesday morning’s commute. Because of that, the Sneads Ferry

Gate entrance will be open only to traffic heading to Courthouse Bay. All other personnel coming from this area should use the Wilson Gate to access the base.

Road closures are in effect for all of Marines Road, Highway 172 between Courthouse Bay & Onslow Beach Road, and Sneads Ferry Rd from the intersection of Highway 172 to McHugh Blvd.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The head-on crash happened Friday night.
Greenville man killed in head-on crash
Davonn Doggett
Man leads troopers on three-county high-speed chase
Traffic stop discovered firearms and drugs processions in Edgecombe County
Edgecombe County deputies arrest men on drugs, weapons charges
Audrey & Ardrie White
Father wants death penalty for man accused of killing son & ex-wife
John Bragg II
Construction fraud suspect nabbed by Beaufort police; more victims possible

Latest News

FILE - Rupert Murdoch introduces Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during the Herman Kahn Award...
Fox Chair Murdoch says 2020 election was fair: court filings
The finalists include: Cypress, RedBird, and Bunny.
CAST YOUR VOTE: The finalists for the next Cadbury Bunny are here
North Carolina Department of Corrections hiring event.
NC Department of Adult Correction holds job fair in Pitt County
Photographer: Maggie Brown × 1 / 3 The entrance to the North Carolina Legislative building in...
North Carolina Senate advances House riot penalties