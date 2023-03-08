Advertise With Us
Hornets snap Knicks nine-game winning streak

Charlotte 112, New York 105
Forward Miles Bridges was being heckled as he left the floor.
Forward Miles Bridges was being heckled as he left the floor.(Source: NBA)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW YORK, NY (AP) - Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 27 points, Terry Rozier added 25 and the Charlotte Hornets snapped the New York Knicks’ nine-game winning streak with a 112-105 victory.

Gordon Hayward had 23 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and made the tiebreaking basket with 1:50 remaining as the Hornets won for the first time in four games since point guard LaMelo Ball’s broken ankle that required surgery.

RJ Barrett scored 27 points for the Knicks, who were trying for their first 10-game winning streak since winning 13 straight late in the 2012-13 season.

Julius Randle scored 16 points but shot just 5 for 17 from the field.

