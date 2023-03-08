Frost Advisory Wednesday night
Widespread frost is likely away from the coast
Frost Advisory: A Frost Advisory will be in effect from 1:00 am to 8:00 am Thursday morning for most of eastern NC outside of the immediate coastal areas. Light winds and clear skies will allow the temps to fall into the low to mid 30s by sunrise Thursday. Be sure to get your plants inside and cover any of those early season shoots that have been popping up over the last 2 weeks.
Wednesday
Sunny, cool and breezy. High near 55F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Wednesday Night - Frost Advisory
Clear and cold with frost likely after midnight. Low 34F. Winds N at 4 to 8 mph.
Thursday
Sunny along with a few clouds. High around 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Friday
Overcast with rain showers at times. High near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
