ECU women’s basketball advances at AAC Tournament for first time since 2015

Joyner breaks championship record with 19 rebounds
Amiya Joyner ECU
Amiya Joyner ECU(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, TX (WITN) - The ECU women’s basketball team had a big lead, lost the big lead, and separated at the end to beat Tulane 69-58 in the American Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday night.

According to the broadcast, it is the first time they have advanced since 2015.

Farmville Central graduate Amiya Joyner set the tournament record with 19 rebounds for the Pirates in the win. Amiya was named conference Freshman of the Year this week and had 8 points.

The Green Wave came back from 19 points down to tie the game with 7:42 to play. The Pirates went on a 10-2 run from there.

 Micah Dennis had a team-high 17 points, Synia Johnson put up 16 and Morgan Moseley added 11 points with eight rebounds. She had a few big baskets in the final minutes.

 Kyren Whittington led all scorers with 21 points for Tulane.

ECU will meet second-seed Memphis in the semifinals on Wednesday night at 7 PM. The game is being streamed on ESPN+.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Conley softball edges Apex Friendship, Vikings baseball beats Wilson Hunt
Conley softball edges Apex Friendship, Vikings baseball beats Wilson Hunt
Conley softball edges Apex Friendship, Vikings baseball beats Wilson Hunt
