ECU to test campus alert system

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University will test its emergency campus alert system as part of National Weather Preparedness Week.

The university will activate its siren and text alert system at noon on Friday.

According to the University, all aspects of the system will be tested and subscribers can expect to receive alerts on devices and computers as well as hear the sirens on campus.

The message will tell users that’s it’s only a test and they can close the test by selecting “acknowledge.”

Those wishing to get ECU alerts can sign up here.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.