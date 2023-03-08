ECU baseball picks up win at Elon

ELON, N.C. (WITN) - The 12th ranked ECU baseball team picked up its second win in as many days as they topped Elon on Wednesday night 5-1.

The Pirates started right away with a solo shot from Jacob Starling. His third of the year.

.@StarlingJacob sends the 3-1 pitch over the left center field fence for his 3rd homer of the season 🤟🏼🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/bDQryZRpSo — East Carolina Baseball (@ECUBaseball) March 8, 2023

Ryley Johnson able to drive in a run with a couple hits in the win.

.@ryley_johnson2 drives in A-Mak with a single to center.



3-0 good guys pic.twitter.com/Djsy7wJ67G — East Carolina Baseball (@ECUBaseball) March 8, 2023

ECU got a start from Jake Hunter who went 3.2 innings allowing one run on three hits with six strike outs. Zach Root came in and threw five shutout innings in relief to get his second win of the season.

The Pirates improve to 9-3 this season. They host Liberty for three games this weekend starting Friday at 6 PM.

