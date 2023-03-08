Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

ECU baseball picks up win at Elon

ECU 5, Elon 1
ECU baseball team
ECU baseball team(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELON, N.C. (WITN) - The 12th ranked ECU baseball team picked up its second win in as many days as they topped Elon on Wednesday night 5-1.

The Pirates started right away with a solo shot from Jacob Starling. His third of the year.

Ryley Johnson able to drive in a run with a couple hits in the win.

ECU got a start from Jake Hunter who went 3.2 innings allowing one run on three hits with six strike outs. Zach Root came in and threw five shutout innings in relief to get his second win of the season.

The Pirates improve to 9-3 this season. They host Liberty for three games this weekend starting Friday at 6 PM.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maurice Greene
Ayden Crips member gets 14 year sentence
Pitt County arrest
Man arrested in connection to attempted murder in Pitt County
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America
The Greenville man won a $504,104 Cash 5 jackpot.
Greenville man wins $504,104 Cash 5 jackpot
Davonn Doggett
Man leads troopers on three-county high-speed chase

Latest News

Paschal steps down as Riverside-Martin head football coach
Brian Paschal - Riverside Football Head Coach
Paschal steps down as Riverside-Martin head football coach
ECU falls to UCF
Ausar, Debaut earn postseason awards
Amiya Joyner ECU
ECU women’s basketball advances at AAC Tournament for first time since 2015