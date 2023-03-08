Advertise With Us
Create rolling success with Surge Leadership Summit in Eastern Carolina

By Jacyn Abbott
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Forward and upward, that is the goal of a leadership summit happening here in the east next weekend.

March 16 and 17, The Surge Leadership Summit, a thought-provoking, close-knit setting, will prepare leaders to take their businesses or team to the next level. The Surge Leadership Summit is a place for any leader, whether that’s faith-based, executive, corporate, or even aspiring. Those wanting to learn will get exposure to strategies and concepts for success.

Bishop T.C. Daniels is the leadership summit founder and says he was inspired to create this platform after he had been a leader himself in the corporate world. As a Greenville native and senior pastor of Power Nation Church, Daniels intends to keep this summit local to Greenville.

This two-day event will be at the Hilton Inn in Greenville. It will feature two keynote speakers, along with a message from Daniels. Check-in and registration will be Friday evening. The speakers and activities will follow on Saturday starting at 9 a.m.

Those interested in going can find more information here.

