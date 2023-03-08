Conley softball edges Apex Friendship, Vikings baseball beats Wilson Hunt
Both Conley diamond teams off to strong starts to the season
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The D.H. Conley softball and baseball team both broke ties in the 5th inning on Tuesday night to pick up home wins.
The softball team broke a 2-2 tie with Apex Friendship with a pair of runs to go on to win 4-2.
The baseball team plated a few bases loaded runs against Wilson Hunt to tie the game and eventually score the winning runs. They took the game 7-4.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.