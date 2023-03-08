Bible verse inscribed stone found at business that supports the LGBTQ community

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - The manager of a bar that supports the LGBTQ community is speaking out about what she feels was a threat left at her business’ doorstep.

Beaufort’s ‘Cru Bar’ General Manager, Ashley Harrell, says it came in the form of a hundred-pound millstone with a Bible verse on it.

“Initially I was like wow what’s this, did somebody make us something,” Harrell said.

The concrete stone was painted with rainbow colors and Luke chapter 17:2 from the Bible was inscribed on it.

“The scripture was talking about tying a millstone around someone’s neck and casting it into the sea,” Harrell said.

The general manager says surveillance video that she chose not to share with WITN, showed two men and a woman dropping off the stone Tuesday, February 28-th.

Harrell believes it’s a sign of intimidation because Cru has been a safe space for the LGBTQ community, and hosts drag shows.

Meanwhile, Beaufort Police Capt. Joel Marino says the stone is being treated as litter by the Beaufort Police Department.

“We picked it up at the request of the owner, and also the fact that it was sitting next to the sidewalk, it could’ve been a trip hazard.”

Captain Marino also says the police department is not investigating who put the millstone in front of the bar.

“It’s not a hate crime, it’s a freedom of expression. It’s simply a Bible verse with a rainbow. While it’s offensive to someone, it may not be offensive to someone else.”

Captain Marino tells WITN that if the owner of the millstone wants to retrieve the item, they can contact the Beaufort Police Department.

