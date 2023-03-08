Ausar, Debaut earn postseason awards

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The American Athletic Conference announced its postseason awards on Wednesday with a pair of Pirates getting recognition.

East Carolina center Ludgy Debaut selected as Sportsmanship Award honoree.

Debaut is the first player from ECU to earn the Sportsmanship Award. “Debaut has been a four-year center for the Pirates and is a mentor to the younger players on the squad.”

ECU freshman Ezra Ausar was unanimously named to the All-Freshman Team.

Kinston’s Damian Dunn made Third Team All-Conference for his redshirt-sophomore season at Temple.

2023 American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Honors

Player of the Year

Marcus Sasser, Sr., G, Houston

Coach of the Year

Kelvin Sampson, Houston

Defensive Player of the Year

Jamal Shead, Jr., G, Houston

Freshman of the Year

Jarace Walker, F, Houston

Most Improved Player of the Year

J’Wan Roberts, R-Jr., F, Houston

Sixth Man of the Year

Reggie Chaney, Sr., F, Houston

Sportsmanship Award

Ludgy Debaut, Gr., C, East Carolina

Sion James, So., G, Tulane

First-Team All-Conference

Landers Nolley II, R-Sr., G, Cincinnati

Marcus Sasser, Sr., G, Houston*

Kendric Davis, Sr., G, Memphis*

DeAndre Williams, Sr., F, Memphis

Jalen Cook, So., G, Tulane

Second-Team All-Conference

Taylor Hendricks, Fr., F, UCF

Jamal Shead, Jr., G, Houston

J’Wan Roberts, R-Jr., F, Houston

Jarace Walker, Fr., F, Houston

Jaylen Forbes, Jr., G, Tulane

Third-Team All-Conference

David DeJulius, Gr., G, Cincinnati

Tyler Harris, Sr., G, South Florida

Damian Dunn, R-So., G, Temple

Kevin Cross, Jr., F, Tulane

Craig Porter Jr, Sr., G, Wichita State

All-Freshman Team

Taylor Hendricks, F, UCF*

Ezra Ausar, F, East Carolina*

Jarace Walker, F, Houston*

Terrance Arceneaux, G, Houston

Emanuel Sharp, G, Houston

* denotes unanimous selection

