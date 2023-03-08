Ausar, Debaut earn postseason awards
Kinston’s Dunn makes Third Team All-Conference
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The American Athletic Conference announced its postseason awards on Wednesday with a pair of Pirates getting recognition.
East Carolina center Ludgy Debaut selected as Sportsmanship Award honoree.
Debaut is the first player from ECU to earn the Sportsmanship Award. “Debaut has been a four-year center for the Pirates and is a mentor to the younger players on the squad.”
ECU freshman Ezra Ausar was unanimously named to the All-Freshman Team.
Kinston’s Damian Dunn made Third Team All-Conference for his redshirt-sophomore season at Temple.
2023 American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Honors
Player of the Year
Marcus Sasser, Sr., G, Houston
Coach of the Year
Kelvin Sampson, Houston
Defensive Player of the Year
Jamal Shead, Jr., G, Houston
Freshman of the Year
Jarace Walker, F, Houston
Most Improved Player of the Year
J’Wan Roberts, R-Jr., F, Houston
Sixth Man of the Year
Reggie Chaney, Sr., F, Houston
Sportsmanship Award
Ludgy Debaut, Gr., C, East Carolina
Sion James, So., G, Tulane
First-Team All-Conference
Landers Nolley II, R-Sr., G, Cincinnati
Marcus Sasser, Sr., G, Houston*
Kendric Davis, Sr., G, Memphis*
DeAndre Williams, Sr., F, Memphis
Jalen Cook, So., G, Tulane
Second-Team All-Conference
Taylor Hendricks, Fr., F, UCF
Jamal Shead, Jr., G, Houston
J’Wan Roberts, R-Jr., F, Houston
Jarace Walker, Fr., F, Houston
Jaylen Forbes, Jr., G, Tulane
Third-Team All-Conference
David DeJulius, Gr., G, Cincinnati
Tyler Harris, Sr., G, South Florida
Damian Dunn, R-So., G, Temple
Kevin Cross, Jr., F, Tulane
Craig Porter Jr, Sr., G, Wichita State
All-Freshman Team
Taylor Hendricks, F, UCF*
Ezra Ausar, F, East Carolina*
Jarace Walker, F, Houston*
Terrance Arceneaux, G, Houston
Emanuel Sharp, G, Houston
* denotes unanimous selection
