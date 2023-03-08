Advertise With Us
2023 Greenville-Pitt Senior Games open for registration

-
-(Pitt County)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation has opened registration for the 40th annual Greenville-Pitt County Senior Games.

Residents ages 50 and older can compete in these events ranging from 3-on-3 basketball, billiards, and swimming to the SilverArts which include performances and history. Athletes and artists are encouraged to take part in this event.

The county says the games promote health and well-being for the seniors. Seniors from neighboring Beaufort, Martin, Hertford, and Bertie Counties are encouraged to show up and support their fellow seniors as well.

This event is one of 53 others sanctioned across North Carolina. Select participants can move on to the finals in the fall.

The games are will take place April 17-May 7, with a deadline to enter set for March 23.

