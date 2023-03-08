12th ranked ECU baseball comes back to beat Queens in extra innings

KANNAPOLINS, NC (WITN) 12th ranked ECU baseball had to battle against Queens pitcher Dan Bagwell for 9 innings but finally tied and eventually won over Queens 5-2 in 10 innings on Tuesday night.

The Pirates struggled against the Royals hurler who threw near 130 pitches. Finally in the 9th Alec Makarewicz came up with a clutch single to score Ryan McCrystal and tie the game at two.

They would go to the 10th and Jacob Jenkins-Cowart would be clutch with an RBI double to score Ryley Johnson to give the Pirates their first lead of the night.

JJC and Jacob Starling would come in on knock to left by Johnson to make it 5-2 Pirates.

Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman (2-1) hung 0′s the final three innings, allowing no hits to earn the win.

ECU is at Elon on Wednesday for a 4 PM start.

