Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

12th ranked ECU baseball comes back to beat Queens in extra innings

ECU 5, Queens 2 (10 Innings)
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLINS, NC (WITN) 12th ranked ECU baseball had to battle against Queens pitcher Dan Bagwell for 9 innings but finally tied and eventually won over Queens 5-2 in 10 innings on Tuesday night.

The Pirates struggled against the Royals hurler who threw near 130 pitches. Finally in the 9th Alec Makarewicz came up with a clutch single to score Ryan McCrystal and tie the game at two.

They would go to the 10th and Jacob Jenkins-Cowart would be clutch with an RBI double to score Ryley Johnson to give the Pirates their first lead of the night.

JJC and Jacob Starling would come in on knock to left by Johnson to make it 5-2 Pirates.

Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman (2-1) hung 0′s the final three innings, allowing no hits to earn the win.

ECU is at Elon on Wednesday for a 4 PM start.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The head-on crash happened Friday night.
Greenville man killed in head-on crash
Davonn Doggett
Man leads troopers on three-county high-speed chase
Traffic stop discovered firearms and drugs processions in Edgecombe County
Edgecombe County deputies arrest men on drugs, weapons charges
Audrey & Ardrie White
Father wants death penalty for man accused of killing son & ex-wife
John Bragg II
Construction fraud suspect nabbed by Beaufort police; more victims possible

Latest News

Forward Miles Bridges was being heckled as he left the floor.
Hornets snap Knicks nine-game winning streak
Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes win Shootout to top Montreal
Charleston guard Ryan Larson (11) goes to the basket against UNC Wilmington guard Nick Farrar...
UNCW falls to College of Charleston in CAA championship game
FARMVILLE CENTRAL BOYS
Mental Toughness Monday’s have pushed Farmville Central to the state final for fifth straight season