Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Cooler Weather Here to Stay

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Temperatures drop quickly tonight as a cooler airmass slides in. Most of us see 30s to start Wednesday with 40s along the coast. Winds stay strong overnight with gusts near or over 30 mph. Frost is possible but the wind may keep you from having to clear your windshield. Protect any outside plants just in case.

Highs make it to the 50s Wednesday thanks to plenty of sunshine. Not going to rule a few spots in the low 60s. Fire danger is still elevated but not quite as high as it was on Tuesday. The next few mornings continue to look cold with a better chance of frost, especially on Thursday. Clouds may increase just enough Friday morning to keep frost away. Unlike the past few rounds of cold weather, there’s no sign of a big warm-up coming. Temperatures stay cool into the weekend.

Our next rain chance arrives on Friday as a developing low brings the chance of rain from Friday afternoon through sunrise Saturday. Saturday is looking dry, but windy if you’re headed to Emerald Isle for the St. Patrick’s Day Festival. Another round of rain looks to arrive Sunday night into Monday. Most will end up with around a half-inch of rain combined through both rounds.

Tuesday Night

Clear skies. Low 35F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Stronger on the coast.

Wednesday

Mainly sunny. High near 57F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Thursday

Sunny along with a few clouds. High around 58F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday

Overcast with rain showers at times. High near 55F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

