Winterville police look to identify suspects in theft from Intimate Moments

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Winterville Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying two suspects in a theft that occurred Monday just before 7:00 p.m. at the Intimate Moments located at 675 W Fire Tower Road in Winterville.

Police say the male and female suspects stole merchandise from the store.

They say the two went into the store together and appear to be a couple.

It’s believed they’re driving a dark in color Honda passenger car.

Anyone with information about the suspects or vehicle is asked to contact the Winterville Police Department at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

