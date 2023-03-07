Sports Spotlight: West Craven’s Batten throws perfect game, Eagles believe first in school history

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - West Craven high has had its share of amazing athletes. Like Justin Hardy who went to the NFL and Shawn Armstrong who went to Major League Baseball. But senior Taylor Batten did something this week they believe none of their great athletes have ever done. We feature him in our Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

West Craven senior Taylor Batten has been an unassuming-looking pitcher his whole career.

“Always been seen as undersized,” says West Craven pitcher Taylor Batten, “When I was little I was always the smallest guy on the field.”

His size forced Taylor to become a solid pitcher.

“I learned how to pitch. I had stuff working, I was the one who learned how to throw a breaking ball first,” says Batten, “They all grew up being able to throw the ball by people. But I was the one who had to learn how to pitch and how to place it and that is just how my game has grown.”

He has grown into a force. As a junior, Batten won 9 games, had a .81 earned run average, striking out 88 in 51.2 innings.

“Conference championship last year. We can hopefully proceed those goals this year again,” says Batten, “Hopefully go past first round again this year and see where it takes us.”

Taylor started his senior year by doing something no Eagles pitcher had ever done.

“I didn’t really realize it until the 5th inning then it set into me that I was that close,” says Batten.

“Then he got out after out and then all of a sudden we score some runs and the ballgame was over. We had a perfect game and everyone was like we just, pitched a perfect game,” says West Craven head coach Mike McKeel, “I have been around it for a while and this is my first one. I think it might be the first one in West Craven school history too.”

There have only been around 60 perfect games in North Carolina High School Athletic Association history based on the record book and articles we found.

“It was just a special moment from the beginning. I had pretty much my whole family there,” says Batten, “I realized after that it was so rare. It was a great accomplishment for me. Definitely, my adrenaline and blood pressure were up. It was just a great feeling.”

Batten plans to enjoy the rest of his senior season and take it all in. He is signed on to join UNC Pembroke baseball after high school.

“I got offered by them this past summer when I went to a camp. I fell in love with the coaching staff and it is a great feeling,” says Batten, “I am glad they were able to take a chance on me. I’m ready to get to work down there and show everybody what they kind of missed out on.”

You can nominate your athletes to be featured in our Sports Spotlight segment by email at Spotlight@witn.com.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.