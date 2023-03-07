Pitt County plastics plant announces $5-million expansion

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A company just outside of Ayden says it is expanding its operations in Pitt County.

CMI Plastics will add 60,000 square feet to its facility on Pepsi Way, just off Highway 11. The current plant has 130,000 square feet of space.

The company, founded in 1939, relocated to Pitt County in 2007. It makes plastics for consumer products, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, as well as automotive and industrial customers.

CMI currently has 70 full-time employees and says this $5,000,000 expansion will add another dozen jobs.

