North Carolina Department of Adult Correction to host hiring event

(PRNewswire)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The North Carolina Department of Adult Correction is hosting a hiring event at Pitt Community College in Winterville on Tuesday.

The department says sign-up bonuses of up to $10,000 are available and current openings include correctional officers, probation officers, and positions in food service, nursing, and maintenance.

The hiring event will take place between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. in Pitt Community College’s student center.

Candidates are encouraged to apply for open positions before attending the hiring event, so they are ready for same-day interviews and job offers at the event.

