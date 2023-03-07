Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Man arrested in connection to attempted murder in Pitt County

Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A man is arrested and charged in connection to an attempted murder case in Pitt County.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Khalil Everett is charged with larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was arrested on Monday after Pitt County Deputies issued the warrants for his actions during the shooting.

Back on February 11, officials say  deputies responded to the New York Grocery at 2596 Old River Road in Greenville to a reported shooting around 7:45 p.m.

As they were headed there, deputies also responded to a residence on River Road Estates Road for a person suffering from a gunshot wound. It was determined that individual was involved in the shooting at New York Grocery.

A 16-year-old juvenile was taken into custody and charged with six counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging a gun into an occupied dwelling. The juvenile remains in custody at the Pitt Juvenile Detention Center.

Previously, another 16-year-old was charged with attempted murder. That juvenile remains in custody.

The investigation into the shooting also led to charges against 18-year-old, Lijahmere Daniels of Winterville. She was arrested and charged with drug offenses and two counts of violating pre-trial release conditions.

Everett received a $5,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The head-on crash happened Friday night.
Greenville man killed in head-on crash
Davonn Doggett
Man leads troopers on three-county high-speed chase
Traffic stop discovered firearms and drugs processions in Edgecombe County
Edgecombe County deputies arrest men on drugs, weapons charges
John Bragg II
Construction fraud suspect nabbed by Beaufort police; more victims possible
Audrey & Ardrie White
Father wants death penalty for man accused of killing son & ex-wife

Latest News

North Carolina Department of Adult Correction to host hiring event
ECU opens new Lifestyle Medicine clinic in Greenville.
ECU Health opens new Lifestyle Medicine clinic in Greenville
First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, March 7, 2023
First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Rocky was shot somewhere near his home in Pink Hill.
Pink Hill dog recovering from traumatic brain injury after being shot in the head