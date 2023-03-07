Man arrested in connection to attempted murder in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A man is arrested and charged in connection to an attempted murder case in Pitt County.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Khalil Everett is charged with larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was arrested on Monday after Pitt County Deputies issued the warrants for his actions during the shooting.

Back on February 11, officials say deputies responded to the New York Grocery at 2596 Old River Road in Greenville to a reported shooting around 7:45 p.m.

As they were headed there, deputies also responded to a residence on River Road Estates Road for a person suffering from a gunshot wound. It was determined that individual was involved in the shooting at New York Grocery.

A 16-year-old juvenile was taken into custody and charged with six counts of attempted murder and one count of discharging a gun into an occupied dwelling. The juvenile remains in custody at the Pitt Juvenile Detention Center.

Previously, another 16-year-old was charged with attempted murder. That juvenile remains in custody.

The investigation into the shooting also led to charges against 18-year-old, Lijahmere Daniels of Winterville. She was arrested and charged with drug offenses and two counts of violating pre-trial release conditions.

Everett received a $5,000 secured bond.

