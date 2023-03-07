Lenoir County fire departments seeking tax increases; public input sessions scheduled

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County Emergency Services will hold a series of public meetings on a proposed tax increase to support several county fire departments.

Lenoir County Fire Marshal Jake Turner said these tax increases will help the fire departments of districts impacted by high prices. The proposed increase will affect real, personal, and motor vehicles, while directly supporting the departments that provide fire protection and response.

The meetings are set to take place the week of March 20 in the Wyse Fork, Southwood, and Sandy Bottom Volunteer Fire Department districts. County commissioners want the input of the public before anything is finalized.

“These taxes that are collected and distributed to these fire departments are essential to the continued operation of the departments and essential for fire protection services within the county,” Turner said. “These fire departments are very careful with the taxpayers’ dollars and provide so much more than just fire protection for the county. They continuously go above and beyond the call for service and provide a high level of fire protection within this county all while being 100 percent volunteer.”

The meetings will take place on the following days in these districts:

Monday, March 20: Wyse Fork Volunteer Fire Department, 1135 Neuse Road, Kinston

Wednesday, March 22: Southwood Volunteer Fire Department, 1556 Hwy 58 South, Kinston

Thursday, March 23: Sandy Bottom Volunteer Fire Department, 4640 Hwy 55 West, Kinston

All three meetings are set to begin at 7 p.m. To find out which fire district you live in, click here.

