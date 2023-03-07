Greenville man wins $504,104 Cash 5 jackpot

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man won a $504,104 jackpot playing the North Carolina lottery.

Kim Cantu said he didn’t realize how big the payout was when he tried to collect his winnings at the store.

The former store manager went home and discovered online that it was just over a half million dollars.

“I was actually shocked when I saw the amount,” he said.

He immediately ran to tell his wife the good news.

“We were both so excited,” Cantu said. “We were going around the house doing high-fives.”

The 65-year-old man bought the $1 Cash 5 ticket from the Speedway on Charles Boulevard.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, Cantu took home $359,183, money he said they’ll use to remodel his home and put some away for retirement.

