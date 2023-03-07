FRC East lands to new Air Force contracts

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - More work is coming to one of Eastern Carolina’s largest employers thanks to the U.S. Air Force.

Fleet Readiness Center East will service the Air Force’s HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopters within the continental U.S. FRC East will also do work on the MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopters, the planned replacements for the UH-1N Huey.

The Jolly Green II will be the Air Force’s new combat rescue helicopter.

FRC East says it will begin work on the helicopters in 2027 and 2028.

FRC East is the state’s largest maintenance, repair, overhaul, and technical services provider, with more than 4,000 employees.

