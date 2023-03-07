Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Eruption at Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano stops after 61 days

FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows the inside of the summit crater...
FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey shows the inside of the summit crater of the Kilauea Volcano on Jan. 6, 2023. The latest eruption at Kilauea's summit on Hawaii's Big Island has paused after 61 days of volcanic activity. Hawaii News Now reports U.S. Geological Survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists said Tuesday, March 7, 2023, that lava was no longer flowing on the crater floor of Halemaumau, where all recent volcanic activity had been confined. (U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (AP) — The latest eruption at Kilauea’s summit on Hawaii’s has paused after 61 days of volcanic activity.

U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists said Tuesday lava was no longer flowing on the crater floor of Halemaumau, where all recent volcanic activity had been confined, Hawaii News Now reported.

No significant changes have been observed along the volcano’s rift zones. Scientists on Monday observed small “ooze-outs” of lava flowing sluggishly in the lava lake.

Officials said activity diminished in the afternoon, and by Tuesday, there was no active lava in the crater.

USGS said the reduction in activity was related to the “larger deflationary tilt drop” that began Feb. 17, a common process at Kilauea in which the ground deflates for hours or days. The drop in pressure can then cause eruptions to diminish.

Kilauea began erupting again Jan. 5 after scientists detected a glow within Halemaumau Crater. The latest eruption started after a nearly monthlong pause in activity.

Kilauea is one of the world’s most active volcanoes. A 2018 Kilauea eruption destroyed more than 700 homes.

Before the major 2018 eruption, Kilauea had been erupting since 1983, and streams of lava occasionally covered farms and homes. During that time, the lava sometimes reached the ocean, causing dramatic interactions with the water.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The head-on crash happened Friday night.
Greenville man killed in head-on crash
Davonn Doggett
Man leads troopers on three-county high-speed chase
Traffic stop discovered firearms and drugs processions in Edgecombe County
Edgecombe County deputies arrest men on drugs, weapons charges
Audrey & Ardrie White
Father wants death penalty for man accused of killing son & ex-wife
John Bragg II
Construction fraud suspect nabbed by Beaufort police; more victims possible

Latest News

A crowd of around 100 gathered at the Shelby County Courthouse Saturday afternoon to demand...
Tyre Nichols probe: 7 from Memphis police fired, 1 retired
FILE - A new ad campaign featuring the revived slogan was scheduled to roll out Wednesday.
‘Be All You Can Be’: Army brings back old ad slogan
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America
A view of the scene Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of of a Norfolk...
Safety agency opens probe of rail operator Norfolk Southern