Emerald Isle St. Patrick’s Day Festival returns after 3 years

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina weekend festival returns to the coast after COVID-19 and weather shut it down for the last three years.

The Emerald Isle St. Patrick’s Day Festival is making a comeback Saturday, March 11. From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., this family-friendly event will have amusement rides, 74 arts and crafts vendors, food trucks, a beer garden, and a golf cart raffle giveaway for all to take part in. There will also be two stages with local live music to play throughout the day.

Emerald Isle Parks and Rec Director, Candace Dooley, says golf carts are a large part of the community like the festival. The St.Patrick’s Day Festival has been a local favorite and attraction for others to travel to the coast.

It is free to enter the festival, but attendees will have to pay for drinks, food, amusement ride wristbands, and any souvenirs. More information can be found on their website.

