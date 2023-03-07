ECU Health opens new Lifestyle Medicine clinic in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Health has now launched a new Lifestyle Medicine clinic inside the Greenville Wellness Center where a team of experts will provide a lifestyle care plan and support the health of their patients.

The clinic will focus on building healthy behaviors through nutrition, physical activity, sleep, stress management and human connections.

Greenville will host an open house on Tuesday at 10:45 a.m. to celebrate the opening of the clinic, including “Lunch with a Doctor,” where attendees will learn ways to prepare a nutritious meal.

The open house will be at the ECU Health Wellness Center located at 2610 Stantonsburg Rd. Greenville, N.C. 27834.

