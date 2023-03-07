Advertise With Us
East Carolina University students give back during their spring break

ECU students volunteer over spring break in Carteret County.
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - ABE, or alternative break experience, is something ECU students have taken part in for many years.

“It was kind of a combination of different reasons I really just wanted to do something to make me feel good and not just sit around, and I always like coming out with nature, helping others in any way I can,” said Te Te Narh-Mansah, an ECU junior.

It’s a chance to help others during time off, this is Te Te’s second year volunteering during his spring break. Last year he spent time in Raleigh, but now in Carteret County, giving back to the NC Coastal Federation.

For ABE, different organizations on campus take students throughout the state to complete work projects. While each group has a different purpose, Carteret County’s is to help the coastline. They started off Monday by bagging oysters in order to spread along the coast to create a healthy environment for new oysters.

“It’s huge that they’re willing to dedicate their time and efforts to our goals and help keep the coast healthy and clean for all of us,” said Sarah Bodin, the Coastal Resiliency Manager.

Each group has about eight college students, and organizers say they want students to not only give back but also connect with the community.

“I just love working with our students, especially this small group setting and it’s really fun to take them off campus and go and do something in a different community and learn about that community and what we’re doing that has an impact,” said ECU’s Center for Leadership, Assistant Director, Katy Locke.

ABE is offered every fall and spring break to ECU students for just $25.00 each. They also have a longer overseas trip each summer.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

