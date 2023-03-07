Craven CC hosts Career & College Promise information session next week

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Craven Community College will hold a session for Craven County students that makes getting college credits easier.

The community college will be hosting the Career & College Promise program, a tuition-free, dual-enrollment program, information session for Craven County residents with junior or senior level high schoolers. It will be held Wednesday, March 15, at 5:30 in Orringer Auditorium on the New Bern campus.

CCC says this program is a free opportunity for students and is designed to save them time and money while working toward a college degree. Students will cover purchasing textbooks and software, while the program covers the other expenses. After the student graduates high school, they will then be able to earn college credits that can go towards four-year universities.

The college says students will have the option to take their courses at the New Bern campus or the Havelock campus, and the option to be fully online or a hybrid.

Students will have the following education path options:

Career-Technical Pathway - ideal for career-minded students who want a Carven CC certificate in line with their career goals

College Transfer Pathway - the option for students who want to complete core classes before transferring to a university.

The information session will cover the program enrollment process, college transfer, and certificate pathways, registering for courses, and more. It is open to all high school students, parents, and anyone interested in learning more about the program.

