Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Construction to close part of Cotanche Street in Greenville this week

Cotanche Street
Cotanche Street(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A portion of Cotanche Street in the Uptown District in Greenville is scheduled to close to traffic Tuesday for road construction.

The closure will impact the section of Cotanche Street between East Fifth Street and Reade Circle beginning the morning of Tuesday, March 7.

The street will reopen at end of business on Tuesday, then be closed again Wednesday, March 8.

Detour routes will be posted to direct motorists to East 5th Street, Evans Street, and Reade Circle.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car was pulled from the Neuse River around 11:00 A.M.
Emergency crews pull car from Neuse River
Davonn Doggett
Man leads troopers on three-county high-speed chase
The head-on crash happened Friday night.
Greenville man killed in head-on crash
Traffic stop discovered firearms and drugs processions in Edgecombe County
Edgecombe County deputies arrest men on drugs, weapons charges
Authorities say the homemade pipe bomb detonated at a home near Slidell, Louisiana. The injured...
Juvenile injured after homemade pipe bomb detonated, authorities say

Latest News

East Carolina University students give back during their spring break
East Carolina University students give back during their spring break
FILE - Hope Hicks, former White House communications director, arrives to meet behind closed...
Hope Hicks meets with NY prosecutors investigating Trump
ECU students volunteer over spring break in Carteret County.
East Carolina University students give back during their spring break
Running race helping Dare Challenge
Faith-based fitness group invites people to run for “Dare Challenge”