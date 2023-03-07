Construction to close part of Cotanche Street in Greenville this week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A portion of Cotanche Street in the Uptown District in Greenville is scheduled to close to traffic Tuesday for road construction.

The closure will impact the section of Cotanche Street between East Fifth Street and Reade Circle beginning the morning of Tuesday, March 7.

The street will reopen at end of business on Tuesday, then be closed again Wednesday, March 8.

Detour routes will be posted to direct motorists to East 5th Street, Evans Street, and Reade Circle.

