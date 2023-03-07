Carolina East & UNC Health ending partnership after 18 months

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A hospital system here in Eastern Carolina and UNC Health have decided to part ways after just 18 months.

CarolinaEast and UNC Health said they both mutually agreed to end their affiliation that’s been in effect since July 2021.

In a news release, neither hospital system would say why they’re splitting up.

“CarolinaEast and UNC Health have reached a mutual agreement that it is in our best interests to no longer maintain our Affiliation Agreement. We thank UNC Health for their support and collaboration through the duration of our partnership,” said CarolinaEast CEO Michael Smith.

The hospital systems say the termination is not expected to cause any disruption with processing claims and will not “disrupt CarolinaEast clinical, operational, or administrative functions.”

The termination becomes final on March 31st.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.