Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Carolina East & UNC Health ending partnership after 18 months

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A hospital system here in Eastern Carolina and UNC Health have decided to part ways after just 18 months.

CarolinaEast and UNC Health said they both mutually agreed to end their affiliation that’s been in effect since July 2021.

In a news release, neither hospital system would say why they’re splitting up.

“CarolinaEast and UNC Health have reached a mutual agreement that it is in our best interests to no longer maintain our Affiliation Agreement. We thank UNC Health for their support and collaboration through the duration of our partnership,” said CarolinaEast CEO Michael Smith.

The hospital systems say the termination is not expected to cause any disruption with processing claims and will not “disrupt CarolinaEast clinical, operational, or administrative functions.”

The termination becomes final on March 31st.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The head-on crash happened Friday night.
Greenville man killed in head-on crash
Davonn Doggett
Man leads troopers on three-county high-speed chase
Traffic stop discovered firearms and drugs processions in Edgecombe County
Edgecombe County deputies arrest men on drugs, weapons charges
John Bragg II
Construction fraud suspect nabbed by Beaufort police; more victims possible
Audrey & Ardrie White
Father wants death penalty for man accused of killing son & ex-wife

Latest News

ECU opens new Lifestyle Medicine clinic in Greenville.
ECU Health opens new Lifestyle Medicine clinic in Greenville
The deal was announced this morning in Raleigh.
State lawmakers say agreement to expand Medicaid reached
CarolinaEast Medical Center named among Newsweek’s world’s best hospitals
Ryan, Corey, and Saylor Baysden.
Five-year-old Carteret County girl battles rare disease