Ayden Crips member gets 14 year sentence

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A Crips gang member from Ayden is headed to federal prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Maurice Greene will spend the next 14 years in prison for cocaine charges.

Greene was the leader of the “Grape Street” Crips gang, according to a news release.

Prosecutors say the 34-year-old man was involved with people that were distributing kilos of cocaine to be sold in Ayden and the greater Pitt County area.

Greene was under investigation from 2016 to February 2019, the feds said.

The man pled guilty to charged last July and was sentenced today in New Bern by U.S. District Judge Louise Flanagan.

