2023 Severe Weather Preparedness Week is here: What you need to know?

North Carolina Tornado Drill will be tomorrow at 9:30 am
By Russell James
By Russell James
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST
Statewide Tornado Drill - Wednesday at 9:30 am
Statewide Tornado Drill - Wednesday at 9:30 am(Russell James)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week marks the start of the 2023 Severe Weather Preparedness Week across our state. On Wednesday, March 8th at 9:30 AM, the National Weather Service in cooperation with local broadcasters will conduct a statewide tornado drill. The alarm test, which will come in the form of a Required Monthly Test, will activate the State Emergency Alert System and be carried by local radio broadcasters. Every school, business, and residence is encouraged to participate in this drill. It’s really easy: at 9:30 AM on Wednesday, take a few moments to practice your severe weather safety plan, and seek shelter for a few minutes as if a tornado was headed your way. Practicing this when the weather is good will allow you to react more quickly when the weather turns bad.

Enhanced Fujita Scale
Enhanced Fujita Scale(Russell James)

With severe weather season fast approaching, each day will highlight the risk of natural disasters that commonly affect Eastern NC during the active months, including with guidelines and preparedness strategies to ensure that you and your family are ready this year.

Tips to protect you and your family in the event of a tornado
Tips to protect you and your family in the event of a tornado(Russell James)
Terminology for tornado watches and warnings
Terminology for tornado watches and warnings(Russell James)

