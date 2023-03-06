Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Woman shares secret to longevity at 105th birthday celebration

She said she’s lived an eventful life, including having the honor of meeting some presidents.
By Carissa Simpson and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – A woman in Tennessee celebrated her 105th birthday Friday at Shannondale of Knoxville Assisted Living.

Jeanne Fox said being happy is her secret to longevity and staying young.

“I always have a happy disposition,” she said. “I don’t go around looking for trouble.”

Fox was born in Ohio in 1918 but moved to Knoxville in 1963 with her late husband, Dick Fox.

She said she’s lived an eventful life, including having the honor of meeting some presidents.

When Fox was 7 years old, she met former President Herbert Hoover in the Oval Office and sang on the Capitol steps.

She then met former President Franklin D. Roosevelt and first lady Elanor Roosevelt when she was 18.

When Fox moved to Knoxville, she started attending First Presbyterian Church and was one of the volunteers who helped build Fort Kid.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car was pulled from the Neuse River around 11:00 A.M.
Emergency crews pull car from Neuse River
Authorities say the homemade pipe bomb detonated at a home near Slidell, Louisiana. The injured...
Juvenile injured after homemade pipe bomb detonated, authorities say
An Idaho family was riding snowmobiles when they suddenly encountered a moose. They were unable...
Caught on camera: Family survives moose attack while snowmobiling
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC...
Trump says an indictment would not end presidential campaign
About 20 cars of a Norfolk Southern cargo train derailed near Springfield Saturday evening, the...
20 cars of Norfolk Southern cargo train derail in Ohio

Latest News

Four U.S. citizens have been kidnapped after gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in the...
4 Americans kidnapped in northern Mexico, officials say
ELEMENT: FBI Seal - Current Logo as of 2/2023
Four Americans in van with North Carolina plates kidnapped in Mexico
LIVE: Biden remarks at firefighters conference
FILE — Passengers make their way through Logan International Airport, Tuesday, July 22, 2008,...
No one hurt when 2 United flights touch at Boston airport