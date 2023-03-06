Suspect leads law enforcement on multi-county chase

SCOTLAND NECK (WITN) --A suspect is in custody after police say they led them on a chase through multiple counties.

Scotland Neck Police say it began Sunday night when a North Carolina State Highway trooper tried to stop a silver Lexus on U.S. Highway 64 in Rocky Mounty.

Police say officials from Halifax County and Scotland Neck Police joined the trooper in the chase as it came through the city of Scotland Neck.

Thankfully, officials say there was no traffic or bystanders.

They say the driver reached speeds of 100 miles per hour and was chased through Nash, Edgecombe, Halifax and North Hampton Counties.

The chase came to an end when the suspect crashed near Rich Square.

They were taken into custody and no injuries were reported.

