Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Suspect leads law enforcement on multi-county chase

Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening...
Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening patrolling(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:49 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTLAND NECK (WITN) --A suspect is in custody after police say they led them on a chase through multiple counties.

Scotland Neck Police say it began Sunday night when a North Carolina State Highway trooper tried to stop a silver Lexus on U.S. Highway 64 in Rocky Mounty.

Police say officials from Halifax County and Scotland Neck Police joined the trooper in the chase as it came through the city of Scotland Neck.

Thankfully, officials say there was no traffic or bystanders.

They say the driver reached speeds of 100 miles per hour and was chased through Nash, Edgecombe, Halifax and North Hampton Counties.

The chase came to an end when the suspect crashed near Rich Square.

They were taken into custody and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car was pulled from the Neuse River around 11:00 A.M.
Emergency crews pull car from Neuse River
Authorities say the homemade pipe bomb detonated at a home near Slidell, Louisiana. The injured...
Juvenile injured after homemade pipe bomb detonated, authorities say
An Idaho family was riding snowmobiles when they suddenly encountered a moose. They were unable...
Caught on camera: Family survives moose attack while snowmobiling
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC...
Trump says an indictment would not end presidential campaign
About 20 cars of a Norfolk Southern cargo train derailed near Springfield Saturday evening, the...
20 cars of Norfolk Southern cargo train derail in Ohio

Latest News

Traffic stop discovered firearms and drugs processions in Edgecombe County
Edgecombe County deputies arrest men on drugs, weapons charges
NCEL 03-05-2023
NCEL 03-05-2023
Edgecombe County Traffic Stop
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug And Firearm Arrest In Edgecombe County
Russell's First Alert Forecast 03-05-23