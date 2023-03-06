Advertise With Us
New Bern Fire-Rescue names new fire marshal

Johnathan Gaskins and his K9 Bobby are sworn in.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The City of New Bern says a new fire marshal has been chosen.

Johnathan Gaskins has accepted the position. He has been serving as a fire prevention inspector for the last four years and the department’s only handler of its arson detector canine named Bobby.

The city says Gaskins started his career in March 2001 and rose the ranks through hard work. He was named Firefighter of the Year in 2014 and was promoted to fire prevention inspector four years later.

“Johnathon has demonstrated his commitment to this department for the last 22 years,” said New Bern Fire-Rescue Chief Bobby Boyd. “He brings a lot of experience and familiarity to this position. He has always had a thirst for knowledge and a go-getter attitude about pursuing educational opportunities. He will be a great asset to our management team.”

Gaskins takes over after the retirement last year of Danny Hill.

