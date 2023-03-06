New Bern Fire-Rescue firetruck pull & open house Saturday

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Which team can pull a fire truck quicker? A charity event will answer that question Saturday at New Bern Fire-Rescue.

The fire truck pull will be from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at Headquarters Fire Station. Then there will be an open house is 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Both events are rain or shine and open to the public.

The fire truck pull is hosted to raise awareness of neuromuscular diseases by supporting Hope for Harrison, a local nonprofit, and the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Each team will be six adults. The goal is to see which team can pull the fire truck 100 feet in the least amount of time.

You can register your team at https://hope-for-harrison.square.site/ or on the New Bern Fire-Rescue webpage at www.NewBernNC.gov. The cost is $150 per team. Last year, the Cherry Point Fire Department took first place.

The city says the open house will give the public an opportunity to meet firefighters, ask questions, relay concerns, sign up for a free child safety seat check, and stay for the demonstrations featuring the fire department’s arson detection dog. A tour of the station and seminars spanning topics like CPR and how to spot fire risks will be available.

Fire-Rescue asks that visitors park near the rear of the station, accessible from First Street, so an emergency vehicle can respond to if the need arises.

