Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Multiple fire departments battle Wayne County fire

The fire broke out shortly after 11:00 a.m. Monday.
The fire broke out shortly after 11:00 a.m. Monday.(Mar-Mac VFD)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - No one was injured in a fire that destroyed a mobile home this morning in Wayne County.

Firefighters were called to Sundance Trail shortly after 11:00 a.m. for a double-wide on fire.

Mar-Mac firefighters say the first unit arrived to report that half of the home was engulfed in fire.

No one was at home when the fire started and fire crews from Mar-Mac, Thoroughfare, Dudley, Arrington, and Mount Olive were called in to put it out.

The Red Cross has been called in to help the residents.

Multiple fire departments were called to battle the fire.
Multiple fire departments were called to battle the fire.(Mar-Mac VFD)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The car was pulled from the Neuse River around 11:00 A.M.
Emergency crews pull car from Neuse River
Davonn Doggett
Man leads troopers on three-county high-speed chase
Traffic stop discovered firearms and drugs processions in Edgecombe County
Edgecombe County deputies arrest men on drugs, weapons charges
Authorities say the homemade pipe bomb detonated at a home near Slidell, Louisiana. The injured...
Juvenile injured after homemade pipe bomb detonated, authorities say
The playoff pairings for the 2018 football playoffs have been released. (Source: NCHSAA)
NCHSAA announces state basketball championship times and locations

Latest News

Running race helping Dare Challenge
Faith-based fitness group invites people to run for “Dare Challenge”
Emerald Isle Fishing Tournament
Eastern Carolina is fishing for scholarships
New Bern fire truck pull
New Bern Fire-Rescue firetruck pull & open house Saturday
Four Americans in van with North Carolina plates kidnapped in Mexico
Four Americans in van with North Carolina plates kidnapped in Mexico