Multiple fire departments battle Wayne County fire

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - No one was injured in a fire that destroyed a mobile home this morning in Wayne County.

Firefighters were called to Sundance Trail shortly after 11:00 a.m. for a double-wide on fire.

Mar-Mac firefighters say the first unit arrived to report that half of the home was engulfed in fire.

No one was at home when the fire started and fire crews from Mar-Mac, Thoroughfare, Dudley, Arrington, and Mount Olive were called in to put it out.

The Red Cross has been called in to help the residents.

Multiple fire departments were called to battle the fire. (Mar-Mac VFD)

