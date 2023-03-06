Advertise With Us
Man wounded in Greenville shootout charged by police

Alterrik Parker
Alterrik Parker(Pitt County jail)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have arrested a man who was shot last month in an attempted robbery.

Alterrik Parker has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, robbery with a dangerous weapon, discharge weapon into occupied property, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

The shootout happened in the parking lot of University Square Shopping Center on East 10th Street in Greenville on February 23rd.

During the attempted robbery, Greenville police believe the suspects shot at the victim and that the 26-year-old man returned fire, hitting Parker in the stomach.

The 18-year-old Rocky Mount man was released from the hospital and charged by police on Friday. His bond has been set at $600,000.

Police earlier charged 19-year-old Gabriel Harris, of Greenville, and a 16-year-old with robbery, conspiracy, and possession of a stolen vehicle. Additional charges are expected against the two, according to officers.

The car the three were in was stolen from Rocky Mount and police believe they targeted the victim in this case for his car, as well.

